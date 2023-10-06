Telangana: Will HM be booked for ‘slapping a cop’, asks Raja Singh

Singh's remarks included a reference to the home minister using the term "Nalayak"

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: In response to Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali ‘raising a hand’ on police officer, MLA T Raja Singh of Goshamahal asked if the minister will be booked for his act.

Raja Singh said when a common citizen violates the law, police swiftly file a First Information Report (FIR). “In this case, the home minister allegedly slapped a police officer due to a delay in handing over a bouquet. Will chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Telangana DGP take action against the home minister,” he asked.

Singh’s remarks included a reference to the home minister using the term “Nalayak.”

Singh identified the police officer as Babu, who belongs to the SC/ST community. He also pointed out the prevailing situation in Telangana, suggesting that police officers were being “treated as servants rather than protectors of VIPs.”

