Telangana: Will make Munugode fluoride-free, promises KTR

To counter the impact of former Bura Narsaiah Goud joining the BJP, KTR has begun interacting with members of the opposition, in order to rope them into TRS ahead of the crucial Munugode by-polls.

Published: 21st October 2022 11:42 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday took on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress ahead of the by-polls in Munugode.

KTR said he would work to make Munugode fluoride-free. He further stressed solving the issues faced by 8,000 lorry owners and drivers along with those of 10,000 RTC bus drivers. The TRS working president went on to say that the Telangana government is planning welfare schemes for TSRTC employees.

To counter the impact of former Bura Narsaiah Goud joining the BJP, KTR has begun interacting with members of the opposition, in order to rope them in ahead of the crucial Munugode by-polls. BJP leader and former MLA B Bikshamaiah Goud joined the TRS in the presence of KTR.

