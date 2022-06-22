Telangana will play crucial role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, at the launch of defense company Vem Technologies in Zaheerabad’s National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), stated that Telangana will play a crucial role in ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

Discussing Vem Technologies’s investment, KTR said that the company is often mentioned as one of the top five defense companies in India and has time and again been referred to as India’s Lockheed Martin (well-known American defense company).

Employment opportunities

Further, he said that Vem’s investment across 511 acres of land would provide direct employment to 2000 people and further aid in the employment of 4000 people indirectly.

“Vem’s investment in Zaheerabad will ensure significant growth for India’s defense sector. The company will work on building and researching on anti-tank guided missiles, small arms, sniper rifles, unmanned aerial systems, aerostructures for fighter air crafts, underwater weapons systems and other defense system related equipment,” said KTR.

He further stated that aside from the company itself, small and medium scale suppliers associated with Vem could potentially move to Zaheerabad.

Discussing employment, KTR requested Venkata Raju, the owner of Vem Technologies to ensure that for semi-skilled and unskilled jobs, youngsters from Zaheerabad be employed. “Employing locals will help any company in bonding with the ecosystem,” he said.

Upon Raju’s insistence, KTR directed Principal secretary of Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan to aid in setting up a skill centre for youth which would be funded by the state and VEM equally.

Further, the IT minister brought up chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision of Haritha Telangana. He remarked that the state government has planted around two hundred and forty crore saplings and increased the state’s green cover by 7.7%.

“Industry cannot be at the cost of environment,” he said, emphasising that any investment in the state would not come in the way of a green Telangana.

Centre has ignored Telangana, says KTR

Taking a swipe at the Union government, KTR brought up how the state had requested Union minister for Defense Nirmala Sitharaman to aid in the construction of a defense industrial production corridor from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

“The Centre despite our appeals decided to build the corridor in Bundelkhand instead. It is time the Centre realise that they have to invest in areas where the infrastructure and geography is conducive for commerce and growth. Investing in UP solely because elections were underway is a political move and against India’s interests,” stated KTR.

KTR concluded his speech by asking VEM to work alongside local administration for CSR projects and ensuring that farmers who lost their land owing to the setting up of this company get adequate compensation and potential jobs under NIMZ.

Industry cannot be at the cost of environment

National Investment Manufacturing Zone– Indian govt has not recognised Zaheerabad (NIMZ)

15,600 acres land,

Asked local officials to work with the district incharges to ensure that every farmer recieves compensation for land lost

Make sure farmers get employment in NIMZ

Of course they will feel sad, so we have to ensure employment

Vem dude Venakt Raju intervened: skill centre: 50% us, 50% t gov

Asked Jayesh Ranjan to drive it

set up local skill centre, out of 2000 kids, would like to see 1200 in local area

-skill centre

1000 crores

2000 people- rovide employment

4000-

Defence systems

Aatma Nirbhar= Centre

crucial

APJ abdul kalam- DRDO

VEM Technologies– defence companies– heard of VEM- India’s Locheed Martin

Grow in stature

India’s Defense companies will be mentioned like Lockheed and other defense companies

Five hundred and eleven acres– land given

2 desires: skilled employment (your call)

semi-skilled and unskilled (zaheerabad kids)

win-win for you and local youth

For industries to be in consonance with locals and local ecosystem is extremely imp in logevity of project.

Minister

@KTRTRS speaking after laying foundation for VEM Technologies Integrated Defence Systems in Zaheerabad