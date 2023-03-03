Telangana wins 3 bronze medals at National Women’s Chess Championship

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Anjaneya Goud on Friday honoured the winners of the National Women’s Chess Championship – 2023.

The championship was held at Pollach, Tamil Nadu, and the Telangana women’s chess team won three bronze medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Goud congratulated the state team for excelling beyond its capacity and winning the medals.

Telangana State Women’s Chess Team led by Kirti Ganta (Captain), alongside teammates Sarayu Natura Beti, Sneha Bharathi, Yashvi Jain, and Shirisha won three bronze medals and placed fourth overall in the tournament.

He expressed jubilation that the athletes have achieved excellent results with the support of SATS.

He also informed that the Telangana State Women’s Chess Championship was also organized by ‘SATS’ to encourage women in chess.