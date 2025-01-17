Telangana wins ‘Best Performing State’ award in livestock sector

Hyderabad: Telangana was awarded the ‘Best Performing State’ award at the Entrepreneurship Development Conclave 2025, in the livestock sector, conducted by the Union ministry of of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying on Friday, January 17.

The conclave was conducted by the central department of animal husbandry, in which Telangana was recognized as one of the leading states in implementing the National Livestock Mission Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

“This recognition highlights the state’s commitment to promoting livestock entrepreneurship, rural development, and sustainable practices, thereby strengthening India’s agricultural economy,” said a spokesperson from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

Telangana’s animal husbandry and dairy development department had recently decided to set up an action plan for the next 5 years for free fodder seeds desired by livestock farmers in the state.

Telangana State Seed Development Corporation and other private organizations were ordered to examine and conduct a comprehensive study regarding the same. According to the directives from the special chief secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, banks will provide loans for 67 sheep and goat projects and three poultry projects.

Across Telangana, the animal husbandry department will provide in-principle approval for a total of 412 projects under the National Livestock Mission–Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NLM-EDP).

Documents of those who have applied for the NLM scheme will be thoroughly scrutinized. Moreover, cattle patrons were instructed to make themselves aware of and support the scheme.

Telangana wins Fisheries Award

The state of Telangana ahead also won the National Fisheries award for best inland Fisheries for the year 2024, in recognition of the innovative initiatives and development-focused outlook of the Fisheries Department. The award was conferred by the Union minister for Animal Husbandry, fisheries, and dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, at a grand event held in Delhi on the occasion of World Fisheries Day on November 22.

It was received by Sabyasachi Ghosh and the director of fisheries, Priyanka Ala. The award was formally handed over to the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.