Telangana: Helping Hand Foundation launches health program for women and children

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with tech giant Wipro has launched a comprehensive health care program for women and children under Maheshwaram Mandal in R R district on Thursday. Five villages KC Thanda, Kalwakole, Harshaguda, Ameerpet, and Kandakur will be covered under this program.

The health program will have qualified doctors, nurses, counsellors, and paramedics.

Mandal Praja Parishad vice president Sunita Naik said that a survey was taken in which it was found that a large number of women suffer from reproductive health issues. Many have undergone the removal of the uterus (hysterectomy).

“The survey showed us that there are many, especially women and children who are anemic. Pregnant women lack nutrition and proper ante-natal care,” Naik said.

The HHF will run two mobile clinics per week in each village to provide primary health care services. Apart from this, ante and post-natal care, women’s reproductive health issues and treatment for non-communicable diseases will be provided. A monthly super-speciality under obstetrics and gynaecology will be part of the services.

Human Resource manager of Wipro Care, Vijay Kiran said that the program intends to provide education and awareness on menstrual health and women’s nutrition.

“Women are the center of the family’s well-being. Most of them do not have access to good health care. Through this program, we aim to provide effective counselling, education and quality health care at their doorsteps,” Kiran said.