Telangana witnesses rise in cervical cancer deaths in 2023

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a concerning rise in cervical cancer cases, with the mortality rate increasing from 948 in 2014 to 1,202 in 2023, according to recent data presented during the Assembly’s budget session on Tuesday, July 29.

During the Assembly session on Monday, July 29, which extended past midnight and continued until 3 am on Tuesday, aspects of healthcare including the need for cancer vaccination drives and cancer screening programs were discussed.

According to data presented at the Assembly, in 2023, India recorded a total of 35,691 deaths due to cervical cancer, compared to 34,806 in the previous year.

Furthermore, the highest number of cancer cases in 2023, 4,763 were reported in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,755 cases, and Maharashtra with 3,171 cases.

Korutla MLA Dr Sanjay Kalvakuntla during budget session in the Assembly suggested that the government “prioritize cervical cancer vaccines.” He highlighted that approximately one percent of the population is diagnosed before symptoms show.”

He urged that, in addition to vaccinations, the government should also organize cancer screening programs.

In an interview with Siasat.com, AIIMS resident Dr SM Turab discussed the severity and preventability of cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer among women.

He noted that the disease is mainly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and is linked to risk factors such as early sexual activity, early childbirth, STDs, oral contraceptive use, and immunodeficiency diseases.

Dr Turab outlined symptoms including irregular vaginal bleeding, particularly after intercourse, vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain.

He emphasized the importance of preventive measures, stating that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends HPV screening starting at age 21, with follow-ups every three years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests starting vaccination between ages 9 and 14, typically involving 1-2 doses.

Surge in breast cancer mortality rates

Additionally, during the Assembly, the data also highlighted female mortality rates for breast cancer. In 2023, India recorded 82,429 cases, compared to 80,390 in 2022.

In Telangana, 30,001 cases were recorded in 2023, up from 29,280 cases the previous year.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh with 11,421, followed by Maharashtra with 7,265, and West Bengal with 6,472.