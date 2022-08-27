Telangana witnesses spike in seasonal diseases: Health expert

Hyderabad: Seasonal diseases have been increasing in Telangana for the past week, a health official said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Government Fever Hospital said the endemic swine flu cases were reported in the state and the dengue cases are also increasing.

“For the last week, seasonal diseases are increasing. Dengue cases also hiked; 60-80 cases positive…endemic swine flue cases also reported. Only dengue (more in children) and typhoid cases are increasing,” Dr Shankar said.

Earlier in July, Health Minister Harish Rao asked the people of the state to be aware of the seasonal disease.

“Beware of seasonal diseases, in view of rains and floods, seasonal diseases are likely to increase,” the Health Minister said.

The Minister said that the Telangana diagnostic centres should work 24 hours and steps should be taken to give the results as quickly as possible.

The Minister informed that Diet and sanitation tenders have been completed in almost all hospitals and asked to ensure that a good diet and sanitation process is done properly.

He directed to set up boards displaying the new diet menu in every hospital.