Telangana: Woman attacked over extramarital affair in Warangal

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally attacked over an alleged extramarital affair in Telangana’s Warangal district. While the exact date of the incident remains unclear, details came to light on Saturday, June 28.

According to reports, the incident took place in Tatikayala village, Dharamsagar Mandal. Ganga, a resident of Bolonipalli village in Mulugu and wife of Raju, allegedly discovered her husband in a relationship with another married woman, a relative.

After informing her family, Ganga and her relatives reportedly tracked down Raju and the woman. They brought them to Tatikayala village, where a violent assault followed.

Also Read Telangana constable dismissed for role in human trafficking cases

Ganga’s family shaved the couple’s heads and chained the woman to a bed, after stripping her naked. They poured liquid from Bhilawa seeds on her private parts.

A case has been registered by the Dharmasagar police.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the police, there was no response.