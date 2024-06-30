Telangana: Woman booked for assault on ‘drunk’ husband

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man from Sarangapur, Nizamabad, filed a police complaint on Thursday, June 27, accusing his wife of harassment and assault.

According to reports, the complainant, Mahesh, from Manchipppa Thanda, often harassed his wife, Sunitha, while under the influence of alcohol. On June 23, after he returned home drunk again, his wife reportedly tied his hands and legs with a rope and pressed a burning piece of wood against his body.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ambulance driver stabbed to death in Jagathgirigutta

Subsequently, she treated his wounds, and once Mahesh recovered, he went to the police station on Thursday to file a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the wife, and further investigation is ongoing.