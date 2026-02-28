Telangana: Woman constable found dead at residence in Vikarabad

Constable attached to Dharur CI office found hanging at her residence; police probe family issues and work-related stress angles.

Hyderabad: The alleged suicide of a 27-year-old woman police constable in Vikarabad district has caused shock in the locality. The deceased, identified as Balija Divya, was found hanging at her residence in Gangaram Sai Baba Colony in the early hours of Saturday, February 28.

According to police, Divya was serving as a constable at the Kotpalli Police Station and was currently attached to the Dharur Circle Inspector’s office. Family members reportedly discovered her hanging at home and immediately alerted the police.

Case registered

Upon receiving information, Vikarabad police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. Officials are probing multiple angles, including possible family disputes and work-related stress.

Further details are expected after the completion of the investigation.

