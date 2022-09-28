Telangana: Woman consumes pesticide alleging torture by in laws

Hyderabad: A 19 year old woman tried to kill herself by consuming pesticide on Tuesday after she sent a video of herself to a relative.

The woman identified as Noorjahan and was allegedly harassed by her in-laws at Kotagandi under the Geesugonda police station limit.

In the video, Noorjahan said that her in-laws harassed her and tortured her mentally and physically. Even after a meeting was held by the panchayat under the head of the village and elders, her husband’s parents did not accept the panchayat’s decisions.

The woman, a native of the district’s Khanapuram village, claims that her in-laws harassed her for a dowry of Rs. 10 lakh. Additionally, she said that officers at the Subedari Women’s Police Station (Warangal Rural) did not take her complaint into account when it was submitted a few days ago. Despite opposition from her in-laws, the woman had wed a young guy of a different faith who was from the same village a year earlier.

However, after seeing the video, relatives of Noorjahan rush to her and admitted her to MGM Hospital. Now, she is in the acute medical care (AMC) ward in the hospital, and her condition was said to be critical.

Several days ago Noorjahan filed a complaint against her in-laws in Subedari women’s police station for allegedly harassing her for dowry. But there was no action taken against her complaint.

