Telangana: Woman convicted with lover in husband’s murder case

Hyderabad: An ADJ court, on Monday, convicted a woman and her lover for murder after the Medchal police gathered evidence against the woman for plotting her husband’s death, alongside him.

Both were found guilty and were awarded rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of rupees 3000, each.

According to the police press release, the complaint was registered by the deceased’s brother on April 9, 2020, and on April 10, 2020, the police arrested the perpetrators.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the police and investigating officer presented the evidence in court.

After reviewing the evidence, the court found them guilty and sentenced them to life in prison. The accused have been identified as Gunti Balraj and Mahankali Laxmi.

According to the police, in the absence of the deceased, Balraj used to visit Laxmi’s house in order to maintain an extramarital affair. The two devised a strategy to permanently remove the deceased from their path in order to continue their affair without any hindrance.