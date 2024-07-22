Telangana: Woman dies after being hit by former Dy CM’s car

Hyderabad: A woman died after allegedly being hit by ex-BRS MLA T Rajaiah’s car in Hanumakonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday, July 21.

The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the four-lane road at Madikonda in the district Saturday night, they said.

The car was being driven by a driver. Rajaiah, who was in the car, got the car stopped after some distance as his presence may lead to any untoward situation.

The victim’s husband lodged a complaint with the Madikonda police. A case has been filed under section 106 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(with inputs from PTI)