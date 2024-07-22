Telangana: Woman dies after being hit by former Dy CM’s car

Rajaiah, who was in the car, got the car stopped after some distance as his presence may lead to any untoward situation.

Updated: 22nd July 2024 3:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: A woman died after allegedly being hit by ex-BRS MLA T Rajaiah’s car in Hanumakonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday, July 21.

The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the four-lane road at Madikonda in the district Saturday night, they said.

The car was being driven by a driver. Rajaiah, who was in the car, got the car stopped after some distance as his presence may lead to any untoward situation.

The victim’s husband lodged a complaint with the Madikonda police. A case has been filed under section 106 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(with inputs from PTI)

