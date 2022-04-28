Telangana: Woman dies by suicide over fear of losing land

Nizamabad: A 60-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide due to fear of losing her land under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) package-22.

The victim, identified as Bujju Bai, resided in Kokyanayak tanda near Amrad village under Mughal Mandal in Nizamabad.

The family members of the victim and tribe people claimed that the woman had registered a complaint with the police after engineers started working as a part of KLIS package-22, following the directions of Nizamabad RDO and Tehsildar.

A protest was planned by the victim’s family at Gadkhol pump house along with the woman’s body. The demand was for Nizamabad collector C Narayana Reddy, to visit their village and give an explanation as to why he ordered the engineers to begin work with the support of the police.

As discussions took place with the protestors, Nizamabad RDO Ravi and ACP A Venkateswarlu were spotted in were shifted to Government General Hospital for post-mortem by the police and a case under Section 174 of the CrPC (Police to enquire and report on suicide) has been registered.