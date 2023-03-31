Telangana: Woman drowns 6-year-old son in Nizamabad canal

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested on Thursday for killing her six-year-old son by allegedly drowning him in a canal at Makloor in Nizamabad.

The incident came to light after G Bharath, a painter, complained to the police claiming that his wife G Lavanya, 33, killed their elder son G Rohit to get rid of her responsibilities.

Bharath, who married her 12 years ago further alleged that she made an unsuccessful attempt on their son’s life earlier.

On Wednesday morning, Bharat received a phone call from a local informing him that Lavanya drowned their son in the Nizamsagar canal at Borgam Kalan village in Makloor police station limits near Nizamabad town.

By the time locals rushed to the spot, the boy was dead and Lavanya fled from the spot.

According to police, Lavanya is addicted to alcohol and went out with her son on Tuesday.

“The woman under the influence of alcohol, drowned her son in the canal,” said police.

Her husband also alleged that she even tried slitting his stomach when he was asleep. A case was booked against the woman while the police initiated a search to trace her.