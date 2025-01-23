Telangana: Woman hangs children, then herself, after husband taken away by police

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the insult of her husband being taken away by police in connection with a theft case, a woman hanged both her daughters before hanging herself to death.

The incident happened in Nidanapuram village of Madhira mandal in Khammam mandal on Thursday morning.

Shaikh Baji and his wife had a love marriage a few years ago and they were blessed with two children. Five months ago, Baji went to Khammam along with his family to work as a bike mechanic.

In the past, he was reportedly booked in bike theft and chain snatching cases, for which he was questioned multiple times.

On Wednesday evening, two policemen came to Baji’s house, took the keys to a bike, and left. On Thursday morning they returned and searched his house before taking him away for questioning. The police also questioned Baji’s wife and his father.

When Baji’s father went out on some work, the former’s wife hanged her two children inside the house before hanging herself to death. The neighbours informed the police about the incident after which Wyra ACP Ram Mohan reached the spot and inquired about what had happened.

Baji’s relatives alleged that it was because of policemen coming to their house twice and questioning the family members that his wife resorted to the extreme step. Baji’s family members complained to Madhira rural police station.

Further investigation was on.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)