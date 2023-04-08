Telangana: Woman jumps off building after engagement gets cancelled

Published: 8th April 2023

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old bride-to-be attempted suicide by jumping off a three-storied building in Patencheru Mandal of Medak district. Her condition is said to be critical.

Yamini, a resident of Basthi town got engaged to her cousin 15 days ago. However, an argument occurred between both families after the boy’s side demanded dowry.

The engagement was finally called off. Heartbroken, Yamini attempted off the building.

She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical, doctors say.

