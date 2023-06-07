Telangana woman killed by lover in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman hailing from Medhari Basthi of Godavarikhani, Telangana was killed by her boyfriend in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The deceased Akansha was working as a software engineer. She was staying in a rented house in the Jeevan Bima Nagar area of Bengaluru with a roommate.

According to family members of the deceased, when the roommate returned to their place on Tuesday at 5 am, she found Akansha dead. She immediately informed the police.

The police, during their investigation, found a mobile phone and a wallet of a man named Arpith, a resident of Delhi and said to be the boyfriend of the deceased.

Police suspect that Arpith killed Akansha and then tried to portray murder as suicide by hanging her body with a rope.

Police have launched a hunt for the accused.

Akansha completed her primary education in Godavarikhani after her family migrated to Telangana a few years ago.