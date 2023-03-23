Telangana: Woman kills female friend for rejecting marriage proposal

Hyderabad: A woman in the Mancherial district was arrested by the police after she killed her friend and roommate when she refused to marry her.

P Malleshwari was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering her friend Salluri Anjali, 21, in the Ramakrishnapur forest area of the district on March 16.

According to the police, Anjali was found dead with her throat slit and wounds on her stomach in the forest.

However, Malleshwari during interrogation, confessed to her crime as she nursed a grudge against Anjali for turning down her proposal to marry her and meeting men against her will.

She said she took Anjali to the forests under the pretext of discussing their friendship and stabbed her and slit her throat following an argument.

The accused even tried to mislead the police by calling their friend Srinivas and claiming that she and Anjali attempted to kill themselves using a knife.

Srinivas immediately shifted Anjali to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following a complaint from Anjali’s mother, a case was booked against Malleshwari, who sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

She was taken into custody after she was relieved from the hospital.