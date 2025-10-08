Telangana: Woman kills sick mother-in-law in Wanaparthy

Due to her ill health, the deceased would constantly ask money for treatment, which irked the daughter-in-law.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 8th October 2025 8:42 pm IST
Doddi Yellamma was killed by her daughter-in-law
Doddi Yellamma was killed by her daughter-in-law

A woman allegedly killed her elderly aunt over repeated requests for money in Revalli mandal, Wanaparthy district of Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as Doddi Yellamma a resident of Nagpur village. She lived with her sister’s son, Mallaiah and daughter-in-law Doddi Boguramma. Due to her ill health, she was under medical care.

Reports suggest that Yellamma repeatedly asked for money from the couple for medicine and food which annoyed Boguramma and frequently led to fights between them.

Memory Khan Seminar

On October 4, Boguramma attacked her aunt with a bread roller, killing her on the spot. To avoid any suspicion, she wiped out the blood stains and portrayed that the latter had died of natural causes.

The following day, while preparing for the funeral, family members noticed blood wounds on Boguramma’s back and questioned her. She confessed to the crime.

Based on a complaint filed by Yellamma’s daughter Bachamma, police registered a case and arrested Boguramma.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 8th October 2025 8:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button