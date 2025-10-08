Telangana: Woman kills sick mother-in-law in Wanaparthy

A woman allegedly killed her elderly aunt over repeated requests for money in Revalli mandal, Wanaparthy district of Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as Doddi Yellamma a resident of Nagpur village. She lived with her sister’s son, Mallaiah and daughter-in-law Doddi Boguramma. Due to her ill health, she was under medical care.

Reports suggest that Yellamma repeatedly asked for money from the couple for medicine and food which annoyed Boguramma and frequently led to fights between them.

On October 4, Boguramma attacked her aunt with a bread roller, killing her on the spot. To avoid any suspicion, she wiped out the blood stains and portrayed that the latter had died of natural causes.

The following day, while preparing for the funeral, family members noticed blood wounds on Boguramma’s back and questioned her. She confessed to the crime.

Based on a complaint filed by Yellamma’s daughter Bachamma, police registered a case and arrested Boguramma.