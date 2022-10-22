Telangana: Woman leaps to death into well after throwing in baby

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of suicide, a woman allegedly threw her one-year-old baby girl into an agricultural well before she too jumped into the well in Mogudampally Mandal headquarters on Friday night.
Chiragpally Police took the bodies out of the well on Saturday morning. The deceased mother and daughter were identified as 23-year-old Ambika and one-year-old Nakshatra.
Family disputes were suspected to have forced Ambika to resort to the extreme step, said the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Zaheerabad for autopsy.