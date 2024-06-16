Telangana: Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Adilabad police have cracked the case of a government teacher’s murder by apprehending his wife, her lover, and their two accomplices.

The accused have been identified as Vijayalaxmi; her paramour Rathod Mahesh from Thadihanthoor in Narnoor; Bade Sushil from Pardhanwada in Bela mandal; and Urvetha Krishna from Bela mandal center.

According to the reports, 40-year-old government teacher Gajender was beaten to death with a boulder when he was on his way to a school in Mediguda village of Jainath mandal on June 12.

During the interrogation, Vijayalaxmi confessed that she, along with Mahesh, hired Sushil and Krishna, employees of a fuel station, to kill her husband Gajender.

She revealed they had a deal for Rs 3 lakh for the murder after Gajender found about her extramarital relationship with Mahesh. Vijayalaxmi admitted to having an affair with Mahesh since 2015. Despite marrying Gajender in 2017 and having a son with him, she remained in contact with Mahesh.