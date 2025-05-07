Telangana woman sells 5-yr-old son to buy auto-rickshaw for fiance

Hyderabad: A woman reportedly sold her five-year-old son for Rs 50,000 to buy an auto-rickshaw for her fiance. The matter came to light on Tuesday, May 6, when child protection officials rescued the boy, Nikhil, and placed him in a child care centre in Kamareddy.

According to reports, Busa Lavanya married Narsimloo six years ago and had two children. After Narsimloo’s death last year due to health complications, Lavanya began working at a cloth showroom in Kamareddy, where she met Chakali Sailoo of Parmalla village, Lingampet mandal. The two entered into a live-in relationship and had been living together in Kamareddy for several months.

Sailoo’s wife reportedly objected to the relationship and left him. Both Sailoo and Lavanya eventually lost their jobs and began working as daily wage labourers. In a desperate bid to buy an auto-rickshaw for Sailoo, Lavanya allegedly sold her son Nikhil to Naseema of Parmalla village for Rs 50,000.

Also Read Telangana couple sell their baby, then seek police help to retrieve her

Upon receiving a tip-off, child protection officials visited Lavanya’s home and rescued the child. Following their complaint, Kamareddy police have registered a case against Lavanya, Sailoo, Naseema, Shaheeda, and Sekhar for the illegal sale and purchase of a minor.

Further investigation is ongoing.