Telangana: Woman summoned by cops in theft case dies by suicide

The victim has been identified as Lakshmi, who was working in a medical shop

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2024 5:55 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman consumed poison and died by suicide on Thursday, June 20, after being summoned by the police for questioning as she was allegedly involved in a theft case in Kollapur, Nagarkurnool.

The victim was identified as Lakshmi, who worked at a medical shop.

According to reports, there were frequent disputes between the victim and her husband, Venkateshwarlu, over her alleged involvement in a theft case in October 2023.

When called in for questioning, the victim consumed poison before arriving at the police station. Unaware of her condition, the staff instructed her to sit in a chair, where she soon collapsed.

She was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention and subsequently transferred to the Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool, where she passed away while undergoing treatment.

