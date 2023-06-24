Telangana: Woman under marital distress rescued by Sakhi centre

Hyderabad: An abandoned woman was rescued by Sakhi centre, a civil society organisation in Karimnagar district and reunited her with her family on Friday.

On June 16, the Sakhi centre received a distress call from an Anganwadi teacher stating that a married woman was roaming in the Chintakunta area in Kothapalli mandal.

The teacher also informed the centre that the woman was distressed and worried about her safety and security.

A team from the centre soon reached the spot and tried to inquire about her details. However, their efforts failed as the women turned out deaf and dumb.

Sakhi team then approached the faculty members of the Government Deaf and Dumb School in Karimnagar’s Rekurthi.

The faculty members were able to retrieve that her name was Swapna and she belonged to Manchineella Banda village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet.

The details of the woman were then posted on social media following which her parents approached the Sakhi centre.

Swapna’s parents disclosed that her husband Chiranjeevi was harassing her as he continued having an extra-marital affair.

Distressed by the affair, Swapna left the village. They also told the officials that they have lodged a missing case with the police.

After checking the police station records, Sakhi centre officials handed over Swapna’s custody to her parents on Friday.

Officials also counselled Swapna’s parents and assured their assistance along with providing shelter to Swapna.

They further said that legal action for harassment would be taken against Chiranjeevi.

About Sakhi centre

Sakhi Centre specialises in providing all necessary assistance to victims (women) of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, rape, acid attacks, child marriage and others.

In some cases, temporary accommodation is provided at the Sakhi centre for women who are suddenly forced to leave their homes.

They will be given a kit with new clothes, towel, brush, soap and other necessary items. Medical services to those who need them, registration of cases, compensation, registration of FIR at police stations and others are provided free of cost.