Telangana: Woman with disability raped and burnt alive

HYDERABAD: A woman with physical disability was allegedly sexually harass and set on fire by her lover in Narayanpet district.

The offence came to light when an unknown person admitted the burn victim at Mahbubnagar district hospital on Friday. The victim died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim is from the village of Thimmareddypalli in Maddur Mandal. She had been living with her stepmother in the city of Rajendranagar for a few months. She was at home, caring for her younger stepbrother, who is also physically handicapped. Her father and stepmother both work for a living. She was reportedly in a relationship with an accused Venkatram.

A rape and murder case has been filed, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the culprit as soon as possible, according to G Janardhan Goud, Inspector, Kosgi Circle, Narayanpet district.

The woman went missing on the night of February 13, leading her family to file a complaint with Rajendranagar police, fearing her lover Venkatram’s involvement.

A missing person report was filed, and a search was started to find the woman. Meanwhile, she was carried to the Mahabubnagar District Hospital by an unknown individual on Friday. The hospital workers discovered that she had been set on fire and abandoned in Maddur town.

She died, on Saturday. Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from her relatives. On the surface, it appeared like she had been drenched with kerosene and set alight.