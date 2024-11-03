Telangana: Women in Nalgonda protest over water scarcity

Hyderabad: A group of women in Nalgonda took to the streets along with vessels on Sunday, November 3, and protested against drinking water scarcity.

The incident occurred at the Chennaram village, Devarakonda Mandal where women alleged that there was a lack of drinking water for the last month. The protestors demanded authorities in Nalgonda to address their issue immediately.

The protest led to a traffic jam on Kangal road. A video shows commuters urging the women to move; however, the protestors refuse to budge until their demands are met.