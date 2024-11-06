Telangana Women’s commission summons astrologer for comments

The summons came after Venu Swamy had unsuccessfully tried to secure stay from the high court on the summons earlier issued by the women's commission

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th November 2024 10:33 pm IST
Telangana State Commission for Women summons celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy to appear before it on November 14.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Women has issued summons to celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy to appear before it at 11 am on November 14 after his ‘predictions’ on Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage.

Venu Swamy had challenged the summons from the commission in the high court, after the Telugu Digital Film Journalists Association had filed a petition with the women’s commission against him for his predictions about the probability of Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting divorced after their marriage.

Also Read
Telangana HC orders probe into astrologer’s remarks on Chaitanya, Shobitha’s divorce

Though he was initially able to secure stay from the court, the stay was vacated after the high court had ordered the women’s commission to investigate and take appropriate action on the matter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th November 2024 10:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button