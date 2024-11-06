Telangana Women’s commission summons astrologer for comments

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Women has issued summons to celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy to appear before it at 11 am on November 14 after his ‘predictions’ on Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage.

Venu Swamy had challenged the summons from the commission in the high court, after the Telugu Digital Film Journalists Association had filed a petition with the women’s commission against him for his predictions about the probability of Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting divorced after their marriage.

Though he was initially able to secure stay from the court, the stay was vacated after the high court had ordered the women’s commission to investigate and take appropriate action on the matter.