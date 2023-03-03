Telangana: Women’s Day ‘Green India Challenge’ poster released

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar released the Women’s Day ‘Green India Challenge’ poster on Thursday and said, “Nature will flourish more if the same hands that raise children plant the saplings.”

Santosh Kumar called upon the women community to participate in the ‘Green India Challenge’ and plant saplings and protect them with the same affection they show to their children on World Women’s Day on March 8.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, Chief Minister’s Secretary Smita Sabharwal, and OSD Priyanka Varghese were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari wished that all women would participate in the ‘Green India Challenge’ special program and plant saplings for nature conservation.

Moreover, she exhorted all women employees to plant saplings in abundance on women’s day.Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said, “Women are more powerful and they will successfully accomplish the tasks taken up by them.

The minister further stated that she will do her best to make every woman and student participate in the ‘Green India Challenge’ Women’s Day special program.

“Women are working tirelessly for the conservation of the Earth while excelling in all fields,” Chief Minister’s Secretary Smita Sabharwal said.

With the inspiration of Salumarada Thimmakka, Sabharwal called upon every woman to plant a sapling on International Women’s Day and make big success the ‘Green India Challenge’ programme.

OSD Priyanka Varghese said, “The ‘Green India Challenge’ programme is a selfless programme embarked for the benefit of the next generation.

She suggested that every woman should be a partner in the ‘Green India Challenge.’

In February, in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, MP Santosh Kumar announced the adoption of more than 1,000 acres of the Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu under the ‘Green India Challenge initiative’.

The MP announced the adoption in the wake of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17.

Notably, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to rebuild the famous Kondagattu Temple which is placed in the midst of dense forests and mountains. In this regard, MP Santosh Kumar took the key decision.

Kondagattu in Jagityal district is synonymous with Lord Hanuman.

MP Santhosh Kumar revealed that KCR, who fought tirelessly for a separate state, has been developing Telangana in all fields for the last eight years after the formation of Swarashtra, and he has taken this decision as a person who has seen his quest from the closest.