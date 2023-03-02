Hyderabad: KTR, Foxconn chairman launch T-Works

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) chairman Young Liu, inaugurated T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre on Thursday.

The 78000 sq. ft. prototyping centre, located at Raidurg IT corridor, is said to have cutting-edge facilities and equipment to support innovation and prototyping.

The new prototyping facility is set to encourage design thinking in the hardware field. The facility houses machinery and capabilities to carry out metalworking, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics test and assembly, environmental testing, laser cutting and engraving, and ceramics.

“A big day for Telangana as T-works, the largest prototyping centre in the country, is being inaugurated. Marks another milestone towards making Telangana a world leader in product innovation,” said a tweet from the Telangana minister KTR.

“We are organising T-works, T-hub, and Image Tower in a facility that sprawls about 18 acres in the Raidurg IT corridor” said KTR on Wednesday talking about T-works.

He said that more than Rs 110 crores were used to organise 200 state-of-the-art machineries in the newly inaugurated facility.

“T-Works, an initiative of the Government of Telangana, aims to create and celebrate a culture of hobbyists, makers, and innovators in India; who explore and experiment without the fear of failure,” reads the website of T-works.