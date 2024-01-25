Telangana: Women’s panel seeks action against cops who pulled girl by hair

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Women issued notice to the Director General of Police, Telangana, seeking explanation about the incident of ‘police highhandedness’ against a girl student who was protesting recently.

The student, an activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), sustained injuries when two police women dragged her by her hair.

The students were protesting against the plans of the government to construct a new Telangana High Court complex and allotment of university land for this purpose.

The commission asked the Telangana police to take action against the policewomen and ensure such instances are not repeated.