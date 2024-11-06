Telangana women’s safety wing stresses on rehabilitation of child labour victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Women’s Safety Wing on Tuesday, November 5, stressed on rescue and rehabilitation of child labour victims in the state and nationwide.

The women’s safety wing has been conducting a rescue and rehabilitation a month-long campaign for child labour victims since October 21.

Shikha Goel, Director General of, the Women Safety Wing stressed the need for follow-ups concerning rescued children from various operations done in the past. She stressed the need to establish a single portal for all stakeholders to facilitate effective monitoring of this post-rescue follow-up.

Officials were asked to regularly update and revise hotspots-related data and to ensure a robust mechanism for frequent monitoring of previously registered cases and their current status.

“Several children have been rescued from child labour in Telangana due to the efforts of the Anti Human Trafficking units,” Goel said during a meeting.

Speaking of the pan-India Rescue and Rehabilitation campaign, the director said, “It will focus on rescuing children and adolescents engaged in different labour-prone areas in the districts including small and big establishments such as factories, dhabas, industries, hotels, shops, organised and unorganized sectors such as mines, brick kilns and construction sites.”

She further said that rehabilitation of children will be ensured as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.