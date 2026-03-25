Telangana worker dies in Qatar after illness, body repatriated to native village

Gulf Samithi facilitates return of mortal remains, SATA conveys condolences.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:54 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 7:58 pm IST
Photo of a 34-year-old Telangana migrant worker.
Bomma Madhu, a Telangana worker who died in Qatar after illness.

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old migrant worker from Telangana’s Jagtial district has died in Qatar after a prolonged illness, with his mortal remains repatriated to his native village.

The deceased, Bomma Madhu, was a resident of Madapur village in Korutla mandal. He had travelled to Qatar two years ago in search of employment and had been unwell for about a month before being admitted to a hospital, where his condition deteriorated. He died on March 18.

The Telangana Gulf Samithi remained in contact with the family during his treatment, providing regular updates on his health. After his death, the organisation facilitated documentation and coordinated the repatriation process.

Subhan Haleem

His mortal remains were brought back to his village on March 23 after a slight improvement in logistical conditions across Gulf countries.

Coffin carrying Bomma Madhu’s mortal remains inside an ambulance
Mortal remains of Bomma Madhu transported in an ambulance.

Family members and villagers thanked the Telangana Gulf Samithi for its continued support during the difficult period.

Saudi Telangana Association (SATA) regional presidents Malleshan, Srinivas Macha and Teja Pallem also appreciated the organisation’s efforts. SATA members expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:54 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 7:58 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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