Telangana workers’ body condemns harassment of delivery man over Santa costume

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), on Thursday, December 26, expressed grave concerns over a recent incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, where a Zomato delivery worker was harassed and forced to remove his Santa Claus attire by members of right-wing organisation, Hindu Jagran Manch.

TGPWU make three demands

In a press release, TGPWU has made three demands for the safety of gig and platform workers. They are:

Companies should ensure their promotional initiatives do not place workers in situations where they face cultural or religious backlash.

All workers, irrespective of their attire or role, deserve respect and should not be subjected to public humiliation or harassment.

Companies must provide adequate support to their workers to address such situations, including clear communication, training, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Take cognizance of Indore incident: TGPWU to Zomato

Urging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to take cognizance of the Indore incident TGPWU appealed to prioritize addressing the challenges faced by delivery workers.

“While festive campaigns can have marketing value, they should not come at the cost of workers’ dignity, safety, or comfort. It is crucial to understand the difficulties faced by delivery workers, and work towards creating a safer, more respectful environment for them,” the statement read.

What is Indore incident?

A video went viral on December 25 after a Zomato delivery man was stopped by Hindu Jagran Manch workers and asked to remove a Santa Claus attire he was wearing for Christmas celebrations.

“Why don’t you wear Lord Ram’s dress or saffron clothes while making the delivery during Hindu festivals?” they ask, adding, “Do you go to deliver to people of other religions wearing saffron clothes or Lord Ram’s costume on Hindu festivals?”

The Zomato delivery man tries to reason out it is marketing and he needs to take a selfie with his customers while delivering, the Hindutva workers are not satisfied.