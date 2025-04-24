Telangana youngster dies of heatstroke in Nirmal

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a youngster from Nirmal district passed away after suffering from heatstroke on Thursday, April 24.

The youngster has been identified as Sofi Baig, 25, a resident of Brahmapuri locality in Nirmal town. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday.

Temperatures in Nirmal touch 45 degrees Celsius

Nirmal district has been witnessing temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius since Wednesday, which continued on Thursday as well. The maximum temperature was recorded at Kubeer in Nirmal district, with the mercury touching 45.2 degrees Celsius between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday.

Telangana also witnessed severe heat on Thursday, with northern Telangana recording 44-45 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad recorded 41-42 degrees Celsius, with hot winds blowing throughout the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday evening

Due to high heat, scattered intense thunderstorms were expected in western and central Telangana on Thursday evening. Hyderabad too is expected to receive scattered storms on Thursday evening.