Telangana: Youth attempts suicide, films act, uploads video on FB

Hyderabad: A Juvenile from the Balwanthapur area of Mallial Mandal, allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide on Wednesday.



The boy, Nakka Anil, also filmed a video and uploaded the same on Facebook, levelling several allegations against the local police.



However, the police have disproved his allegations, stating that he was a rowdy sheeter and that he had earlier misbehaved with the officials of police.

Nakka Anil was moved to the Jagtial hospital by his family members post his suicide attempt and currently undergoing treatment.



Anil in his video has alleged that Mallial Sun Inspector (SI), Chiranjeevi has been harassing him following which he is attempting to end his life since the harassment turned unbearable.



Anil also said that he owned 20 guntas of land in the village, which was allegedly occupied by some people, adding that he has given a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to the SI, assuming that he would take action against the land grabbers and get his land out of the dispute.



The SI in turn had registered seven cases against him and tortured him by arresting him in connection with a case. The SI had also warned that he would use the PD Act against him when he asked the police officer to return his money, said Anil in the video.



Later, Jagtial DSP released a statement stating that eight criminal cases were registered against Anil for involvement in illegal activities. Anil had earlier misbehaved with police as well and a rowdy sheet was also opened against Anil after he blackmailed people by threatening them to register cases under the SC/ST Atrocities act, remarked the DGP.