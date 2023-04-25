Telangana youth bludgeoned to death for harassing woman

After her husband's death, the woman returned to her parents' house. However, Mahesh again started harassing her by sharing the videos with others.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Published: 25th April 2023 12:40 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A youth was bludgeoned to death with boulders by family members of a woman he was harassing, in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Tuesday.

Mahesh (24) was killed in broad daylight by three persons at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal of the district.

Mahesh was allegedly harassing a woman of the same village by uploading her private videos on social media.

The deceased was also responsible for the suicide of the woman’s husband.

According to villagers, Mahesh and the woman had an affair in the past. About six months ago, her family married her to another man.

To apparently take revenge, Mahesh uploaded some videos and pictures of intimate moments with the woman. Upset over this, the woman’s husband committed suicide.

After her husband's death, the woman returned to her parents' house. However, Mahesh again started harassing her by sharing the videos with others.

Unable to bear this any further, the woman’s family members killed him.

Police rushed to the village and launched a hunt for the assailants, who were absconding.

