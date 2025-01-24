Telangana Youth Congress leaders asked to explain Gandhi Bhavan ruckus

Hyderabad: Five Telangana Youth Congress leaders from Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been issued a show cause notice by the Indian Youth Congress for their actions on January 22, during the first state executive meeting at Indira Bhavan.

The notice was issued to district vice-president, Gaddam Rajashekhar, vice-president, Baragadi Sunny, district general secretary, Ch Sudheer Kumar, Assembly president of Bhadrachalam Yadari Pradeep, and Assembly president of Aswaraopeta Gumpula Ravi Teja on Friday, January 24.

The notice signed by national secretaries of Youth Congress and in-charges of Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress, Surbhi Dwivedi and Syed Khalid Ahmed, alleged that the said leaders entered the meeting hall at Indira Bhavan to protest against the organisation, by approaching state in-charges and state president aggressively to attack them.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youth Congress groups clash at Gandhi Bhavan

“You were also seen addressing the media criticising the organisation outside the PCC office. Your concern due to which you supposedly protested was addressed several times. after valid explanations from us on this issue the protest stands uncalled for and hence looked staged,” the notice read.

The five Youth Congress leaders have been given 48 hours to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against them, and to reveal details of others involved.

Interestingly there was no mention of their group physically assaulting a Youth Congress leader from another group from the same district in the parking lot of Gandhi Bhavan.