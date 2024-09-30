Telangana: Zaheerabad farmers allege land forcibly taken by Waqf

Hyderabad: A delegation of farmers from Zaheerabad on September 28 alleged that their land was being forcibly converted into Waqf property.

The delegation stated that approximately 13,000 acres of land under Zaheerabad’s Koheer, Nyalkal, Jharasangham, Zaheerabad Raikod mandals are under Waqf. A few farmers claimed that they were being harassed despite owning the land for several years.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP D K Aruna who is also a member of the joint parliamentary committee on Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill 2024 submitted a representation to the committee chairman Jagdambikapal.

Farmers from Kongarakurd in Maheshwaram mandal submitted a representation that 607 acres of land belonging to several farmers were included as Waqf land.

Jangaiah Goud said that their village was once jagir land. After the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, jagirs were abolished. They urged the JPC to see that the amendments to the status of these lands are accepted.

Shia community leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri also gave a representation expressing concern among the community over the protection of ashoorkhanas and Shia Waqf properties. He supported the Waqf Bill but urged special rights to protect the properties of the Shia community.