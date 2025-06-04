Telangana’s 5,190 km HAM road plan nears cabinet OK

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised the selection of roads to be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), marking a significant step towards large-scale infrastructure improvement.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has identified a total of 12,000 kilometres of roads to be upgraded through this model, with 5,190 kilometres earmarked for development in the initial phase.

In a key internal review meeting held on Tuesday, June 3, minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy discussed the progress and planning for the HAM roads project.

The meeting was attended by R&B special chief secretary Vikas Raj, Secretary Harichandan, and engineers from various departments.

During the session, district-wise discussions were held on the roads to be taken up under the HAM scheme, and officials briefed the minister that the traffic surveys for these roads have recently been completed, with the comprehensive report now ready.

The government has clarified that cabinet approval is mandatory for the upgradation of roads under this model.

With the state cabinet meeting scheduled for June 5, the proposal for the HAM roads is expected to be a key agenda item.