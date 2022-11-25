‘Telangana’s agricultural output has increased quickly’, says Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy and Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar opened three warehouses with a combined capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes that were constructed on five acres of land for Rs 14.90 crores at Jinkalagudem of Raghunathapalem Mandal in the district on Friday.

According to Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, Telangana has had a consistent rise in agricultural production while Congress and BJP-ruled states have seen a decline. “A huge boost in agricultural productivity has resulted from chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s pro-farmer policies.”

According to him, Telangana’s agricultural output increased from 62 lakh metric tonnes in 2014 to 3 crore metric tonnes in just one year.

According to Niranjan Reddy, no state in the nation is building new warehouses. The only state building new warehouses as a result of an increase in agricultural production was Telangana. “While Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra maintained the same level of production, Punjab and West Bengal saw declines. With 1.46 crore acres of land under cultivation, Telangana was using the most agricultural land,” he stated.

“The Telangana government has spent close to Rs 1.50 lakh crore on irrigation projects whereas the Modi government at the Center has not completed a single irrigation project in the last eight years,” said Reddy.

He said that the Yasangi Rythu Bandhu sum would be credited in December and that measures to waive crop loans would be made soon. The minister approved Rs 2.50 crore for internal CC roads on the grounds of the newly constructed warehouses at Ajay Kumar’s request.

Ajay Kumar praised Niranjan Reddy in his speech for providing money for warehouses for farmers. He claimed that the farmers in the former Khammam district were renowned for their love of agriculture, crop diversification, and the production of high-quality cotton and chillies.