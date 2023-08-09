Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP up by 72% in 6 years: Centre

Hyderabad: Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Rajya Sabha that Telangana’s per capita contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by over 72% in six years.

However, the Centre’s tax devolution to the state remained the same during this period.

Replying to a question raised by CPM MP John Brittas, Pankaj said that the per capita state domestic product of Telangana in 2022-23 was Rs 3,08,732.

When John sought the details of per capita contribution to GDP by the state in the last five years, the Union minister said, “Telangana’s per capita net state domestic product at current prices was Rs 1,79,358 in 2017-18, Rs 2,09,848 in 2018-19, Rs 2,31,326 in 2019-20, Rs 2,25,687 in 2020-21, Rs 2,65,942 in 2021-22, and Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23.”

“Telangana stood number one in contributing to the country’s GDP, followed by Karnataka with a contribution of Rs 3,01,673 to the GDP, and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685,” added the Union minister.

When asked about the details of states receiving lesser revenue devolution than they contributed to the Central government exchequer in the past five years, the minister cited the 15th Finance Commission’s formula.

“Various factors were taken into consideration while calculating the share of a state in the divisible pool. Hence, it may not be correct to infer that by adopting the 2011 census data,” said the minister.

“The state-wise information of revenue contributed to the Central government exchequer is not maintained centrally,” the minister added.