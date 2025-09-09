Telangana’s KMC hospital staff threaten to go on strike over unpaid salary

Hyderabad: Around 263 outsourced employees of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Telangana’s Warangal district alleged non-payment of salaries for the last six months and have threatened to go on strike.

The outsourced employees, including 153 nursing staff and 110 paramedical employees, are employed through private agencies. They claim that despite regular deductions, their provident fund contributions are not being deposited, The New Indian Express reported.

“We are told that bills are pending with the state government. We appealed several times for our salaries, but the authorities told us to lodge complaints with the labour department. We demand swift action against these agencies,” an employee was quoted by the newspaper.

Many work as radiology staff, lab technicians and data entry operators. They hail from poor financial backgrounds and worry about their future.

The Union government sanctioned an upgradation of Kakatiya Medical College under Phase-III of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost of Rs 150 crore, with the Centre funding Rs 120 crore and the remaining Rs 30 crore by the Telangana government.