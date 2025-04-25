Telangana's Mall panchayat bags national award for self sufficiency.

Hyderabad: Mall gram panchayat, located in Yacharam Mandal of Telangana’s Rangareddy district, has been recognised as a National Best Panchayat for its exemplary efforts in achieving financial independence.

Panchayat Secretary VY Raju received the prestigious Atma Nirbhar Panchayat Special Award (ANPSA)-2025 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations held in Madhubani, Bihar.

The panchayat’s innovative revenue-generation strategies have been pivotal to its recognition.

Over the past decade, the Mall gram panchayat improved its house tax collection efficiency from 62.97 percent in 2014-15 to 98.95 percent post-Telangana’s formation, amassing Rs 93.36 lakhs in FY 2023-24 alone.

Also Read PM Modi awards Adilabad collector as Narnoor tops aspirational blocks

Congratulations to Mall Gram Panchayat (Block Yacharam, District Rangareddi, Telangana) for securing Rank 1 in the Atma Nirbhar Panchayat Special Award (ANPSA) category!



This award recognizes Panchayats demonstrating exceptional self-reliance through local innovation, resource… pic.twitter.com/rPxTJHaswe — Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India (@mopr_goi) April 24, 2025

Additional income streams included weekly cattle markets generating Rs 67 lakhs annually, special taxes for lighting and drainage, and fees from trade licenses and building permissions.

Shopping complex rentals, CSR funds

The panchayat also leveraged shopping complex rentals and CSR funds, further bolstering its financial resilience.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj introduced the ANPSA to reward panchayats excelling in Own Source Revenue (OSR) and climate resilience.

Odisha’s Hatbadra, AP’s Gollapudi stand 2nd, 3rd

Mall Gram Panchayat secured the top rank in the category, earning a Rs 1 crore incentive, while Odisha’s Hatbadra and Andhra Pradesh’s Gollapudi followed in second and third places.

The award ceremony in Madhubani saw participation from key officials, including District Panchayat Officer Suresh Mohan, Zilla Parishad CEO Krishnareddy, Yacharam MPDO Narendra Reddy, and MPVO Srilatha, reflecting the collective effort behind this achievement.

Telangana min lauds Mall

Telangana’s Panchayat Raj minister, Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka, lauded Mall’s “model of self-sufficiency” and urged other panchayats to adopt similar strategies.

The panchayat now plans to integrate scientific tax-assessment tools and enhance transparency through community participation, ensuring sustained growth.