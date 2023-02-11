Telangana’s migrant worker freed from Dubai jail after 14 years

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Telangana’s Nizamabad district, who was jailed after being convicted in an alleged murder case, was released from Dubai jail after almost 14 years.

Makuri Shankar of Mendora village spent a decade of his life in Fujairah jail in Dubai and reached his home town on Friday.

He went to Dubai for employment in 2006 and worked as a foreman in a company for three years.

However, an unusual incident happened in 2009 when he was supposed to return to his native land.

A coworker of Shankar accidentally fell down from the sixth floor of an under-construction building and died. The Dubai Police after investigating the incident held Shankar responsible for the man’s death and locked him up.

Following the arrest, Shankar defended himself that he had no relation to the incident and was only carrying out his job at the site.

He justified by saying that the man had slipped and fallen by accident which was ignored by the court of Dubai which handed him a death sentence in 2013.

Shanker then appealed for a reconsideration of his punishment following which the court directed that the family of the deceased should bring an amnesty document in order to avoid the death sentence.

Shankar’s family, along with TDP leader Degam Yadagoud from Nizamabad district approached a lawyer in Dubai who revealed to them that the man who died belonged to Rajasthan.

They then approached the deceased’s family members and offered them financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh and got an amnesty paper signed by them and presented it to the Dubai court following which the court acquitted Shankar of the death penalty.

Finally, Shankar with the help of migrants’ rights activists after securing the pardon of the victim’s family reached home on Friday after almost 17 years.