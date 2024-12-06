Telangana’s new electricity policy to be introduced in Assembly: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that a new electricity policy will be introduced and debated during the upcoming Assembly session. Holding portfolios for finance and electricity, the minister highlighted significant strides made by the Congress government in strengthening the power sector during its one-year tenure.

He highlighted the successful implementation of free electricity up to 200 units, a key Congress election promise, which began in March. In December alone, the government plans to issue one crore zero electricity bills, reflecting the scheme’s widespread impact.

The deputy chief minister stated that the Congress government prioritises electricity generation and infrastructure development. The administration has set ambitious targets to establish 20,000 MW of green energy capacity by 2029-30 and 40,000 MW by 2035-36. Efforts are also underway to explore agreements to export surplus electricity to other states.

He criticized the previous BRS regime, alleging corruption and irregularities in power project construction. The findings of justice Madan B Lokur’s commission into these allegations will be presented in the Assembly. He also confirmed the removal of directors implicated in the Srisailam Hydropower Center accident, with new appointments to be made soon.

Addressing the opposition’s accusations, Vikramarka dismissed them as attempts to mislead the public. He asserted that the Congress government has delivered on its promises despite economic challenges. The government has been providing uninterrupted quality electricity for the past year and allocating Rs 1,000 crore monthly for power subsidies.

The Gruha Jyoti scheme has benefited 80 per cent of rural households, ensuring affordable electricity for the agricultural sector and rural communities.