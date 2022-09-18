Telangana’s per capita power consumption rises: CMD

Hyderabad: D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD/TSGENCO & TSTRANSCO hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavamu at Vidyut Soudha today and informed that the Per Capita Electricity Consumption is an indicator that reflects the comprehensive progress of a State. “It is our pride that, Telangana’s per capita electricity consumption has increased from 970 units in 2014 to 2126 units in 2021-22, which is 70% more than the national average of 1255 units.

As part of environmental security, the widespread promotion of green power has been taken up in the State. The Telangana Solar Power Policy is regarded as one of the best solar policies in the country. So far around 4,950 MW solar power capacity was developed in the State and it is expected to cross 8,000 MW next year.

Addressing the gathering, the CMD appealed to all electricity employees to rededicate themselves for providing quality, reliable and uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers. Discharging the assigned duties by extending the value added services to the electricity consumers is also a way to express our love & solidarity to the State and the country.

Directors of TSTRANSCO & TSGENCO G. Narsing Rao, T. Jagath Reddy, J. Surya Prakash, B. Narsing Rao, M. Sachidanandam, Ch. Venkata Rajam, S. Ashok Kumar, B. Lakshmaiah, A. Ajay, Dr T.R.K. Rao participated in celebrations.