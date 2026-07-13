Telangana’s Pravallika Narimalla wins Asian U23 relay gold

The Indian quartet finished ahead of hosts China, who clocked 3:35.14 seconds to take silver, while Kazakhstan won bronze in 3:37.65 seconds.

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Telangana's Pravallika Narimalla and teammates celebrate Asian U23 relay gold.

Hyderabad: Telangana athlete Pravallika Narimalla won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay at the inaugural Asian Under-23 Athletics Championships 2026, held in Ordos, China.

Pravallika teamed up with Shravani Sachin Sangle, Sandramol Sabu and Nofisa Khatun to clock 3:33.62 seconds in the relay final on the concluding day of the championships. The Indian quartet finished ahead of hosts China, who clocked 3:35.14 seconds to take silver, while Kazakhstan won bronze in 3:37.65 seconds.

A native of Gundlapalli village in Dindi mandal of Nalgonda district, Pravallika is a student of the SC Gurukul Degree College in Nalgonda and trained at the Dindi Gurukul Sports Academy. Before her international breakthrough, she had built a strong domestic record, winning 35 state-level medals, including 23 gold, across various events.

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India finished the championships with 16 medals overall, comprising three gold, four silver and nine bronze.

CM congratulates Pravallika, hails her achievement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Pravallika Narimalla on her gold medal win, calling her performance a source of inspiration for young athletes across Telangana.

The Chief Minister noted that Pravallika, the daughter of a mason, had proved that determination could overcome any obstacle. He also congratulated the coaches who trained her at the Dindi Gurukul Sports Academy.

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Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to all the Indian athletes who took part in the championships, following the country’s overall medal haul at the event.

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