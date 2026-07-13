Telangana’s Pravallika Narimalla wins Asian U23 relay gold

Hyderabad: Telangana athlete Pravallika Narimalla won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay at the inaugural Asian Under-23 Athletics Championships 2026, held in Ordos, China.

Pravallika teamed up with Shravani Sachin Sangle, Sandramol Sabu and Nofisa Khatun to clock 3:33.62 seconds in the relay final on the concluding day of the championships. The Indian quartet finished ahead of hosts China, who clocked 3:35.14 seconds to take silver, while Kazakhstan won bronze in 3:37.65 seconds.

A native of Gundlapalli village in Dindi mandal of Nalgonda district, Pravallika is a student of the SC Gurukul Degree College in Nalgonda and trained at the Dindi Gurukul Sports Academy. Before her international breakthrough, she had built a strong domestic record, winning 35 state-level medals, including 23 gold, across various events.

India finished the championships with 16 medals overall, comprising three gold, four silver and nine bronze.

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CM congratulates Pravallika, hails her achievement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Pravallika Narimalla on her gold medal win, calling her performance a source of inspiration for young athletes across Telangana.

The Chief Minister noted that Pravallika, the daughter of a mason, had proved that determination could overcome any obstacle. He also congratulated the coaches who trained her at the Dindi Gurukul Sports Academy.

Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to all the Indian athletes who took part in the championships, following the country’s overall medal haul at the event.