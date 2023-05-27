Telangana’s revenue is 40% more than AP’s, thanks to CM Jagan: Naidu

Amaravati: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu made allegations about the current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for ruining the state affairs.

“Andhra Pradesh’s revenue was once much higher than Telangana. Now it has fallen so low. The Jagan Reddy government has been functioning with the sole aim of destroying the State,” Naidu said.

Comparing the revenue generated by the two states, Naidu claimed the current revenue in Telangana is 40 per cent higher than Andhra Pradesh. “By 2022-23, AP’s revenue was Rs 94,916 crore while Telangana’s grew to Rs 13,21,175 crore,” he said.

Alleging delay in many development projects, the TDP supremo said, “In 2019, the revenue through GST in Andhra Pradesh was Rs 24,957 crore while in Telangana it was Rs 18,779 crore; a Rs 6,000 crore more than Telangana. However, by 2022-23 the GST revenue in Andhra Pradesh was Rs 38,840 crore as against Rs 41,888 crore in Telangana. All this is because there lack of business activities in AP.”

Naidu added that from 2018-19 to 2022-23, revenue through the registrations wing in Telangana rose from Rs 5344 crore to Rs 14,228 crore as Andhra recorded a small rise from Rs 5427 crore to Rs 8022 crore.

“In sales tax too, Andhra Pradesh’s revenue in 2018-19 was Rs 21,914 crore while Telangana recorded Rs 20,290 crore and by 2022-23. All thanks to the ‘reverse rule’;’ of CM Jagan,” Naidu took a dig at Jagan.